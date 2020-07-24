Credit Suisse Believes Installed Building Products (IBP) Still Has Room to Grow

Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products (IBP) on July 16 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.46, close to its 52-week high of $83.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgarten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Baumgarten covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stanley Black & Decker, Mohawk Industries, and Toll Brothers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Installed Building Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.75, a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Installed Building Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $397 million and net profit of $15.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $342 million and had a net profit of $8.83 million.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.