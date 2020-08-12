Credit Suisse Believes Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Won’t Stop Here

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.94, close to its 52-week high of $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.18, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $4.30 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, Hudbay Minerals has an average volume of 1.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBM in relation to earlier this year.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.