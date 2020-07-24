Credit Suisse Believes DR Horton (DHI) Won’t Stop Here

Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton (DHI) on July 16 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.88, close to its 52-week high of $66.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgarten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Baumgarten covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stanley Black & Decker, Mohawk Industries, and Toll Brothers.

DR Horton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.00, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on July 14, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

DR Horton’s market cap is currently $23.22B and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHI in relation to earlier this year.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets. The company was founded by Donald Ray Horton in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.