Credit Suisse Believes Diageo (DGEAF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Sanjeet Aujla from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £34.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.17, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.

Aujla has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Aujla is ranked #4857 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $45.90 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $43.07 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 9,452.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.