Credit Suisse Believes Ashland (ASH) Still Has Room to Grow

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Buy rating on Ashland (ASH) today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.85, close to its 52-week high of $89.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ashland is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.50.

Ashland’s market cap is currently $5.18B and has a P/E ratio of -9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Ingredients, and Intermediates and Solvents. The Specialty Ingredients segment offers industry products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. The Intermediates and Solvents segment produces butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington. KY.