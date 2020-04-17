Credit Suisse Believes Abbott Labs (ABT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Abbott Labs (ABT), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.65, close to its 52-week high of $96.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $101.82 average price target, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Abbott Labs’ market cap is currently $169.3B and has a P/E ratio of 44.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

