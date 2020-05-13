Craig-Hallum Thinks Kaleyra’s Stock is Going to Recover

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.28, close to its 52-week low of $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Sutton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, USA Technologies, and Agilysys.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75, implying a 126.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $5.88. Currently, Kaleyra has an average volume of 19.32K.

