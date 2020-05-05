Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW) Receives a Buy from MKM Partners

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW), with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Brown-Forman B, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Craft Brewers Alliance with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.20 and a one-year low of $7.12. Currently, Craft Brewers Alliance has an average volume of 317.8K.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. operates as an independent craft brewing company, which engages in brewing, branding, and marketing of craft beers. It operates through the Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations segments. The Beer Related Operations segment includes the brewing, and domestic and international sales of craft beers and ciders from the breweries of the company. The Brewpubs Operations segment consists of the brewpubs of the company, which are located adjacent to its beer related operations; other merchandise sales; and sales of its beers directly to customers. The company was founded July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.