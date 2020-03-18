Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk reiterated a Buy rating on Craft Brewers Alliance (BREW) today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03.

Kirk has an average return of 68.2% when recommending Craft Brewers Alliance.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5155 out of 6127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Craft Brewers Alliance with a $16.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $7.11. Currently, Craft Brewers Alliance has an average volume of 236.1K.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. operates as an independent craft brewing company, which engages in brewing, branding, and marketing of craft beers. It operates through the following segments: Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations.