Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Hold rating on Cracker Barrel (CBRL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Jack In The Box.

Cracker Barrel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.67, representing a -16.8% downside. In a report issued on May 19, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $180.93 and a one-year low of $53.61. Currently, Cracker Barrel has an average volume of 832.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBRL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.