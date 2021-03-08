Cra International (CRAI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.16, close to its 52-week high of $67.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 58.2% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heidrick & Struggles, and Sharps Compliance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cra International with a $82.00 average price target.

Cra International’s market cap is currently $514.5M and has a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.41.

CRA International, Inc. is a consulting firm, which applies advanced analytic techniques and in-depth industry knowledge to complex engagements for clients. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.