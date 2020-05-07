Cowen & Co. Thinks Daseke’s Stock is Going to Recover

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Daseke (DSKE) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daseke with a $3.83 average price target.

Based on Daseke’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $403 million and GAAP net loss of $18.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $447 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.1 million.

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment delivers transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke on November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.