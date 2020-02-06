Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.02, close to its 52-week high of $39.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Werner Enterprises with a $42.80 average price target, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.21 and a one-year low of $27.27. Currently, Werner Enterprises has an average volume of 381.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.