Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.70, close to its 52-week low of $69.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Dynamics, Triumph Group, and Embraer SA.

Spirit AeroSystems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.25, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Spirit AeroSystems’ market cap is currently $7.22B and has a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.52.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates its business through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.