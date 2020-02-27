Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Radius Health (RDUS)

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Radius Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $30.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.1 million.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.