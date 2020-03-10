Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Perspecta (PRSP)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSP), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.78, close to its 52-week low of $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perspecta is a Hold with an average price target of $28.40, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

Perspecta’s market cap is currently $3.6B and has a P/E ratio of 38.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.63.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments.

