Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Perspecta (PRSP)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Perspecta (PRSP) on December 18 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Perspecta with a $25.25 average price target.

Based on Perspecta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and net profit of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $29 million.

Perspecta, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances. The Civilian and Health Care segment covers the civilian and health care agencies in state and local governments, homeland security, financial services, law enforcement, education, and enterprises. The company was founded on May 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Chantilly, VA.