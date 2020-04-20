Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Lennox International (LII)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International (LII), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.97, close to its 52-week low of $163.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lennox International is a Hold with an average price target of $206.11, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $213.00 price target.

Lennox International’s market cap is currently $7.03B and has a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -19.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LII in relation to earlier this year.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.