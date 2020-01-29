Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for General Electric (GE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on General Electric (GE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.73, close to its 52-week high of $12.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $12.25 average price target, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.24 and a one-year low of $7.65. Currently, General Electric has an average volume of 53.18M.

