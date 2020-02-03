Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report issued on January 31, Bryan Bergin from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.11, close to its 52-week high of $74.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 75.3% success rate. Bergin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Epam Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $73.00 average price target, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Exlservice Holdings’ market cap is currently $2.49B and has a P/E ratio of 50.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXLS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Garen Staglin, a Director at EXLS sold 821 shares for a total of $57,556.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engagegs in the provision of business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other.