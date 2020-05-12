Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Boeing (BA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.00, close to its 52-week low of $89.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $163.18 average price target, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $391.00 and a one-year low of $89.00. Currently, Boeing has an average volume of 29.64M.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

