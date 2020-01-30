Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Freightcar America, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.75.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $90.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $34.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAB in relation to earlier this year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit.