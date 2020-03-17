Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.27, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 31.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $27.50 average price target, implying a 352.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spero Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.72 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206.