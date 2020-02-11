Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack In The Box, Domino’s Pizza, and Yum! Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Restaurant Brands International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.85, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.46 and a one-year low of $60.58. Currently, Restaurant Brands International has an average volume of 2.35M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following brands: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons brand provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King brand manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More on QSR: