Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Portola Pharma (PTLA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Portola Pharma (PTLA) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.74, close to its 52-week low of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portola Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.20.

The company has a one-year high of $37.95 and a one-year low of $23.00. Currently, Portola Pharma has an average volume of 769.3K.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. It offers Andexxa, and Bevyxxa medicines. The company was founded by Charles J. Homcy and David R. Philips on September 2, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.