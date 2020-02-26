Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.25.

The company has a one-year high of $21.19 and a one-year low of $7.43. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 429.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGNX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Karrels, the SVP, CFO and Secretary of MGNX bought 12,500 shares for a total of $11,750.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2.