Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for KBR (KBR)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on KBR (KBR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Albany International, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KBR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50, representing a 35.6% upside. In a report issued on February 21, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on KBR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and net profit of $58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBR in relation to earlier this year.

KBR, Inc. engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

