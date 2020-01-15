Cowen & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Odonate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gritstone Oncology with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.50 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Gritstone Oncology has an average volume of 158.4K.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded in August 2015 by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.