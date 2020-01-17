Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released yesterday, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN), with a price target of $352.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $385.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regeneron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $391.44, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report issued on January 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $670 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $820 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.