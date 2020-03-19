Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing (BA), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.89, close to its 52-week low of $89.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $289.56, representing a 190.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $210.00 price target.

Based on Boeing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.91 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.42 billion.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.