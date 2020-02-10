Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Albany International (AIN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Albany International (AIN) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.15, close to its 52-week low of $68.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 75.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Transdigm Group.

Albany International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

The company has a one-year high of $92.05 and a one-year low of $68.81. Currently, Albany International has an average volume of 196.7K.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites segments. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.