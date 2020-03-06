Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released today, Helane Becker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Air Canada (ACDVF), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.70, close to its 52-week low of $23.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Transport Services, Spirit Airlines, and Copa Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.90.

Air Canada’s market cap is currently $6.29B and has a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.85.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.