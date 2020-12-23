Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

In a report issued on December 7, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Science Applications, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smith & Wesson Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Smith & Wesson Brands’ market cap is currently $964M and has a P/E ratio of 25.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWBI in relation to earlier this year.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.