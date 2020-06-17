Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report issued on June 15, Ken Cacciatore from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Otonomy (OTIC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cacciatore is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 42.5% success rate. Cacciatore covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Liquidia Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomy with a $8.50 average price target, which is a 175.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.18 and a one-year low of $1.53. Currently, Otonomy has an average volume of 101.7K.

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Ménière’s disease; OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT); OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus; OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss; OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL; OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan in April 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.