Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 42.7% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Scholar Rock Holding.

Gritstone Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gritstone Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded in August 2015 by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.