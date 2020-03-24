Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $15.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.63 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 416.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.