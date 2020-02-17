Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF) on February 13 and set a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Bombardier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Bombardier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15 million.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.