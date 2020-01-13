Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Odonate Therapeutics, and Scholar Rock Holding.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $5.97 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 374.4K.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors.