Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Triumph Group (TGI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Group (TGI) on November 11 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Triumph Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75, implying a -10.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.38 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Triumph Group has an average volume of 1.95M.

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. The Triumph Aerospace Structures segment engages in supplying of commercial, business, regional and military manufacturers with large metallic and composite structures and produce close-tolerance parts. The Triumph Product Support segment provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft. The company was founded by Richard C. Ill in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.