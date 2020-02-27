Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Regeneron (REGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN) today and set a price target of $495.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $433.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $452.67 average price target, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $410.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regeneron’s market cap is currently $50.38B and has a P/E ratio of 24.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, a Director at REGN sold 14,279 shares for a total of $5,711,711.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

Read More on REGN: