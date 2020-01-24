Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.82, close to its 52-week low of $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Puma Biotechnology with a $12.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $6.26. Currently, Puma Biotechnology has an average volume of 1.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBYI in relation to earlier this year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer.