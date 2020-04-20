Cowen & Co. Remains a Hold on Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel (HXL), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.03, close to its 52-week low of $28.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.70, implying a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Goldman Sachs also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hexcel’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HXL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other. The Composite Materials segment comprises of carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight high strength composite structures, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality, and additive manufacturing. The company was founded by Roger C. Steele and Roscoe T. Hughes in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.