Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on USA Truck (USAK)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on USA Truck (USAK), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.70, close to its 52-week low of $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Truck is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on USA Truck’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.33 million.

USA Truck, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking, and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.