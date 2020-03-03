Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 215.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Seres Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.29 million.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. operates a microbiome therapeutics platform company, which engages in the development of biological drugs. The firm creates medicines using live bacteria to treat diseases resulting from functional deficiencies in the microbiome, a condition known as dysbiosis.