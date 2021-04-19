Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Science Applications (SAIC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications (SAIC) on April 15 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

Science Applications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.83, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Science Applications’ market cap is currently $5.13B and has a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAIC in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Robert Bedingfield, a Director at SAIC bought 9,014 shares for a total of $342,802.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

