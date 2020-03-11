Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Parsons (PSN)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Parsons (PSN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Parsons has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

The company has a one-year high of $45.40 and a one-year low of $27.00. Currently, Parsons has an average volume of 234.5K.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The company delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.