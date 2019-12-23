Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

In a report released yesterday, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.60, close to its 52-week low of $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a one-year high of $27.95 and a one-year low of $14.65. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 8,019.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIST in relation to earlier this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil.