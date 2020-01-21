Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU) today and set a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $166.52, close to its 52-week high of $168.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.56, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Based on Kansas City Southern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $161 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lora Cheatum, the Sr. VP – Human Resources of KSU sold 5,500 shares for a total of $832,535.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.