Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.13 and a one-year low of $1.76. Currently, ImmunoGen has an average volume of 1.82M.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.