Cowen & Co. Remains a Buy on Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.50, a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $68.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $60.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.